Lantz Financial LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, VF Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lantz Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, VF Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lantz Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lantz Financial LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lantz Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lantz+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lantz Financial LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,603 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 69,139 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  3. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 116,723 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 77,475 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,921 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $210.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc. (BKN)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 222.92%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 349.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.35%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $106.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 277.71%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 101.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 133.66%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Sold Out: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lantz Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Lantz Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lantz Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lantz Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lantz Financial LLC keeps buying
