Lantz Financial LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, VF Corp

New Purchases: UPS, IBMK, VLUE, IYE, BKN, IXG, MTUM, IXN, LLY, AEP, NGG, COST, BLE, NMZ, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, VF Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lantz Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lantz Financial LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,603 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 69,139 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 116,723 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 77,475 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,921 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $210.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 222.92%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 349.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.35%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $106.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 277.71%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 101.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 133.66%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58.