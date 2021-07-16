Signature Wealth Management Group Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, KB Home, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Nutrien, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: LMT, KBH, SDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, KB Home, Tesla Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Nutrien, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q2, Signature Wealth Management Group owns 63 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Southern Co (SO) - 116,545 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.22% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 42,788 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 37,164 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 38,664 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 31,130 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.41%

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $377.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 8,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $122.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 76.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 67,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 123.04%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.