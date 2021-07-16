Signature Wealth Management Group Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, KB Home, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Nutrien, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, KBH, SDY,
- Added Positions: LEG, TSLA, SO, ARKK, SWKS, CRM, MSFT, MRK, KMB, TSCO, AAPL, BA, MDT, DPZ, SBUX, CMCSA, TJX, UNH, NOW, NVDA, FLO, ILMN, ADP, APD, FMB,
- Reduced Positions: SNA, CVS, T, PAYX, CSCO, MMM, JNJ, TXN, TFC, KO, WEC, HBI, DLR, HON, DAL,
- Sold Out: UPS, NTR, AMGN,
- Southern Co (SO) - 116,545 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.22%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 42,788 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 37,164 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 38,664 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 31,130 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.41%
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $377.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 8,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $122.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 76.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 67,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 123.04%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.
