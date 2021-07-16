Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, DigitalBridge Group Inc

New Purchases: VGSH, 6CL0, AYRO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, DigitalBridge Group Inc, AYRO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 228,772 shares, 23.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 379,244 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 943,657 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 275,517 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 311,425 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in AYRO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 379,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.