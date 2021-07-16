Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, DigitalBridge Group Inc

- New Purchases: VGSH, 6CL0, AYRO,
- Added Positions: BND, VTI, VTIP, IXUS, QUAL, IVE, IEMG, SPTM, BSV, SCHA, SPDW,
- Reduced Positions: DGRW, IWD, IWB, SHY,
For the details of Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/astoria+strategic+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 228,772 shares, 23.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 379,244 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 943,657 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 275,517 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 311,425 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)
Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AYRO Inc (AYRO)
Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in AYRO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.9 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 379,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.
