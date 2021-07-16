Liberty Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Clorox Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Clorox Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Liberty Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Fortinet Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Liberty Capital Management, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,150 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,967 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83%
  3. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 25,526 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 38,507 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $258.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 291.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 181.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 63.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 131,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 148.35%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 54,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Liberty Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider