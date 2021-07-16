Liberty Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Clorox Co

New Purchases: FTNT, SCHP, SLYV, GS,

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Fortinet Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Liberty Capital Management, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,150 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,967 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 25,526 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 38,507 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $258.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 291.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 181.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 63.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 131,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 148.35%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 54,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.