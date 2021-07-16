Liberty Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Clorox Co

- New Purchases: FTNT, SCHP, SLYV, GS,
- Added Positions: MUB, BND, VTI, PFF, SCHB, VEA, VTEB, VCSH, VWO, JKD, JKG, VCIT, WELL, BSV, SCHH, ADP, COST, SWKS, CTAS, SCHG, LQD, ULTA, USB, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: BAX, PEP, AAPL, CHD, IJS, V, MSFT, JPM, FTV, ABBV, UNH, MRK, NVDA, NEOG, UPS, VNQ, DG, VGK, CB, BKNG, MCD, MMS, LOW, NEE, DUK, ADBE, PPG, LSTR, IWF, VBR,
- Sold Out: CLX,
For the details of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,150 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,967 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 25,526 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 38,507 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $258.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 291.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 181.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 63.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 131,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 62,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 148.35%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 54,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Liberty Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment