Shikiar Asset Management Inc Buys MGM Resorts International, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Discovery Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: MGM, LVMUY, CARR, AGR, SO, ABBV, SLGPI.PFD, FTCH, DOCU, LLY, FB, PLTR, RKT, RFL, UNH, EPD, ULBI, 6CL0, FCRD,
- Added Positions: AMD, TOL, ZS, NYCB, DEA, VRT, AAPL, MSFT, LH, GLPI, FCX, TTWO, CAIPA.PFD, CRM, GOOG, CI, VEEV, AMLP, COTY, NEE, SE, MNRPC.PFD, FDX, MDGL, FBIO, URGN, PEBPD.PFD, REGN, GBDC, GSBD, BAC, NEEPQ, BACPK.PFD, C, FBIOP.PFD, ALLO, GRBK, INCY, GCI, VZ, GE,
- Reduced Positions: DISCA, GLD, ALLYPA.PFD, WMT, T, ILPT, ZG, APD, HON, STAG, CPK.PFD,
- Sold Out: TDOC, GSPN.PFD, KKRPA.PFD, DM, GOEV, VIAC, JPMPH.PFD, AMHPD.PFD, GBTC, NEEPO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,766 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,623 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,797 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,957 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 43,084 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 173,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The purchase prices were between $133.84 and $165.53, with an estimated average price of $153.37. The stock is now traded at around $154.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 41,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.56%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 94,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 146,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $221.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 41,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 278.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 234,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 306,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 224,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSPN.PFD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $25.21.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKRPA.PFD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.48.Sold Out: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18.Sold Out: Canoo Inc (GOEV)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Canoo Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.78.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.
