Shikiar Asset Management Inc Buys MGM Resorts International, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Discovery Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MGM Resorts International, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Zscaler Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Discovery Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, GMAC Capital Trust I, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Shikiar Asset Management Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shikiar+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,766 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,623 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,797 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,957 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 43,084 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 173,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The purchase prices were between $133.84 and $165.53, with an estimated average price of $153.37. The stock is now traded at around $154.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 41,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 76.56%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 94,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 146,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $221.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 41,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 278.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 234,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 306,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 224,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Canoo Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.