Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp

AZPN, TRGP, LSCC, G, NVST, TNL, ENV, EFC, SLQT, PGNY, ORGO, TC50, JYNT, CARA, SPNT, LPI, RILY, AMEH, UTL, TBBK, DCOM, CONN, HAYN, Added Positions: HFC, ZM, QQQ, AMT, UFS, GNW, SVC, HBAN, IDCC, LAD, MAC, MRVL, PXD, BKNG, RCII, TDY, REGI, AVNS, SYNH, PDD, EGHT, ASML, RAMP, NSP, AGYS, ALK, ALB, ARE, HES, AEE, ABC, IVZ, AIRC, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BWA, BXP, VIAC, CVS, CAT, CNP, LUMN, CHS, CTXS, TPR, COHU, CMA, CYH, COO, CLB, GLW, DSPG, DXPE, DRI, DVN, DGII, DLR, DISCA, DOV, BOOM, EMN, DISH, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXPE, EXR, EXTR, FRT, FISV, FCX, GATX, GPS, AJRD, GPC, GT, GES, HALO, HAS, HA, HR, HRL, DIN, INFO, ILMN, IPG, IVC, ITRI, KSU, LH, LEG, LEN, LYV, LPSN, MCS, MPW, MCHP, MOV, MYGN, NDAQ, NOV, NEOG, NUE, OHI, OMI, OI, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PIPR, RDNT, PSA, PWR, RMD, WRK, ROP, SIVB, CRM, SRE, SLAB, SJI, LSI, SPPI, SM, STE, STRA, TJX, TTWO, SKT, AXON, TGI, UAL, UCTT, UIS, UBSI, UPS, X, UHS, VSAT, VNO, VMC, EVRG, WEC, WOR, WYNN, CMG, ALGT, DAL, JAZZ, ARR, CFX, TREE, HCI, DISCK, IVR, FTNT, CLDT, CBOE, LYB, USCR, GM, SBRA, AMCX, VAC, APTV, TRIP, PARR, ENPH, SPLK, NOW, CHUY, WDAY, RH, CONE, NCLH, AHH, DOC, REXR, RMAX, HLT, AAL, GCI, PCTY, PAYC, CFG, CHRS, STOR, JRVR, DEA, ETSY, GNL, BNED, TEAM, MEDP, FBK, OKTA, DOCU, EPRT, PTON,

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Envista Holdings Corp, sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp, , CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. As of 2021Q2, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 1511 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,545,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 725,500 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,800 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Facebook Inc (FB) - 230,800 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 28,800 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 317.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Macerich Co by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $434.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.