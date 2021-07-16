Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp

- New Purchases: AZPN, TRGP, LSCC, G, NVST, TNL, ENV, EFC, SLQT, PGNY, ORGO, TC50, JYNT, CARA, SPNT, LPI, RILY, AMEH, UTL, TBBK, DCOM, CONN, HAYN,
- Added Positions: HFC, ZM, QQQ, AMT, UFS, GNW, SVC, HBAN, IDCC, LAD, MAC, MRVL, PXD, BKNG, RCII, TDY, REGI, AVNS, SYNH, PDD, EGHT, ASML, RAMP, NSP, AGYS, ALK, ALB, ARE, HES, AEE, ABC, IVZ, AIRC, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BWA, BXP, VIAC, CVS, CAT, CNP, LUMN, CHS, CTXS, TPR, COHU, CMA, CYH, COO, CLB, GLW, DSPG, DXPE, DRI, DVN, DGII, DLR, DISCA, DOV, BOOM, EMN, DISH, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXPE, EXR, EXTR, FRT, FISV, FCX, GATX, GPS, AJRD, GPC, GT, GES, HALO, HAS, HA, HR, HRL, DIN, INFO, ILMN, IPG, IVC, ITRI, KSU, LH, LEG, LEN, LYV, LPSN, MCS, MPW, MCHP, MOV, MYGN, NDAQ, NOV, NEOG, NUE, OHI, OMI, OI, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PIPR, RDNT, PSA, PWR, RMD, WRK, ROP, SIVB, CRM, SRE, SLAB, SJI, LSI, SPPI, SM, STE, STRA, TJX, TTWO, SKT, AXON, TGI, UAL, UCTT, UIS, UBSI, UPS, X, UHS, VSAT, VNO, VMC, EVRG, WEC, WOR, WYNN, CMG, ALGT, DAL, JAZZ, ARR, CFX, TREE, HCI, DISCK, IVR, FTNT, CLDT, CBOE, LYB, USCR, GM, SBRA, AMCX, VAC, APTV, TRIP, PARR, ENPH, SPLK, NOW, CHUY, WDAY, RH, CONE, NCLH, AHH, DOC, REXR, RMAX, HLT, AAL, GCI, PCTY, PAYC, CFG, CHRS, STOR, JRVR, DEA, ETSY, GNL, BNED, TEAM, MEDP, FBK, OKTA, DOCU, EPRT, PTON,
- Reduced Positions: CRL, PTC, CROX, IVV, BBBY, ELY, EPC, LOW, CHTR, RCM, NSA, IJH, AMSF, AZZ, ANF, AYI, AMG, AMED, AFG, AWR, APOG, ARW, ABG, AGO, AN, AZO, BIDU, BANF, BANR, BHE, BBY, BIG, CACI, CVGW, COF, CSL, CVCO, CE, CERN, CHKP, CHE, CI, CRUS, CAG, CNO, CORT, CMI, DAKT, DVA, ATGE, DECK, DLTR, ECPG, WIRE, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FBP, FL, FWRD, GIII, IT, GCO, HRB, HAFC, THG, HWKN, HPQ, HIBB, IIIN, JBL, JKHY, JACK, KSS, JEF, LPX, MGPI, MAN, CASH, MEI, MTX, MCRI, NBTB, NPK, NP, NTGR, NOC, NUS, OSIS, ORCL, OFIX, OXM, PETS, PDCE, PLXS, PII, PFBC, PRGS, MODV, DGX, RNR, ROG, SLM, BFS, SEE, SNBR, SIRI, SKX, SMP, SXI, SCL, SHOO, RGR, TTEC, TPX, TMP, WEN, TRN, UFCS, KMPR, UEIC, USNA, VVI, WNC, WAFD, WAT, WWE, XRX, STAR, L, CSII, KALU, GTLS, EVR, CVLT, ACM, ULTA, APEI, NFBK, CELH, LOPE, DG, KAR, FN, CPS, MPC, HMST, POST, COOP, QLYS, RC, ENTA, MUSA, NAVI, LPG, JD, VRTV, BSIG, VSTO, NXRT, FLOW, GMS, FHB, SGH, BHF, ILPT, FOXA, PLMR,
- Sold Out: TCF, GRUB, WD5A, CLGX, HMSY, CTB, PRSP, VAR, EGOV, CUB, STX, WDR, GLUU, CATM, MIK, CMD, MTSC, CKH, TRST, AEGN, FLIR, 3XPA, LCI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,545,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 725,500 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,800 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 230,800 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 28,800 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 317.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Macerich Co (MAC)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Macerich Co by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $434.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.
