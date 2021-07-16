Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Louisiana State Employees Retirement System (Current Portfolio) buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Envista Holdings Corp, sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp, , CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. As of 2021Q2, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 1511 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/louisiana+state+employees+retirement+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,545,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 725,500 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,800 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 230,800 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 28,800 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 317.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macerich Co (MAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Macerich Co by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $434.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Also check out:

1. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's Undervalued Stocks
2. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Louisiana State Employees Retirement System keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider