Concept Capital Markets, LLC Buys Recro Pharma Inc, GTY Technology Holdings Inc, comScore Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Fluidigm Corp,

- New Purchases: INSE, CGNT, CGNT,
- Added Positions: REPH, GTYH, PDFS, SCOR, ASPN, FRG, APO, DMRC, OEG, HTGM, SNCR, VNRX, GSIT, GBDC, NVEC, HLIT, DRRX, PENN,
- Reduced Positions: INOV, GAN, RSSS, VG, LMNX, ITI, KKR, CCI, BX, LDOS,
- Sold Out: FLDM, GNMK, SYNC, EGOV, CSBR, EOG, HIMX, CCIV, STX, TYME, IVOO,
For the details of Concept Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concept+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Concept Capital Markets, LLC
- PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,889,528 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%
- Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,925,600 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 459,200 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.89%
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 946,200 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 385,600 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.4%
Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 487.33%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,763,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc by 95.06%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $6.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,075,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: comScore Inc (SCOR)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in comScore Inc by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $3.25 and $5.05, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,640,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 80.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 52,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Digimarc Corp by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 165,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 255,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $4.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.33.Sold Out: (GNMK)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.Sold Out: Synacor Inc (SYNC)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.Sold Out: Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Champions Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.
