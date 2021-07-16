Concept Capital Markets, LLC Buys Recro Pharma Inc, GTY Technology Holdings Inc, comScore Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Fluidigm Corp,

New Purchases: INSE, CGNT, CGNT,

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Recro Pharma Inc, GTY Technology Holdings Inc, comScore Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Digimarc Corp, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Fluidigm Corp, , GAN, Synacor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concept Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Concept Capital Markets, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,889,528 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09% Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,925,600 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 459,200 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.89% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 946,200 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 385,600 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.4%

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 487.33%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,763,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc by 95.06%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $6.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,075,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in comScore Inc by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $3.25 and $5.05, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,640,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 80.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 52,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Digimarc Corp by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 165,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 255,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $4.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.33.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Champions Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.