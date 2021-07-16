Logo
Concept Capital Markets, LLC Buys Recro Pharma Inc, GTY Technology Holdings Inc, comScore Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Fluidigm Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Garden City, NY, based Investment company Concept Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Recro Pharma Inc, GTY Technology Holdings Inc, comScore Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Digimarc Corp, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, Fluidigm Corp, , GAN, Synacor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concept Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Concept Capital Markets, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concept Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concept+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concept Capital Markets, LLC
  1. PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,889,528 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%
  2. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,925,600 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  3. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 459,200 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.89%
  4. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 946,200 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
  5. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 385,600 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.4%
New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 487.33%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,763,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc by 95.06%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $6.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,075,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: comScore Inc (SCOR)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in comScore Inc by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $3.25 and $5.05, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,640,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 80.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 52,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Digimarc Corp by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 165,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 255,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $4.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.33.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: Synacor Inc (SYNC)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.

Sold Out: Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Champions Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concept Capital Markets, LLC. Also check out:

1. Concept Capital Markets, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concept Capital Markets, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concept Capital Markets, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concept Capital Markets, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
