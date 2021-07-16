CBOE Vest Financial, LLC Buys Albemarle Corp, Walmart Inc, Clorox Co

- Added Positions: ALB, WMT, CLX, NEE, KMB, ROP, TGT, ABBV, HRL, CL, BDX, JNJ, MKC, PG, APD, WST, PEP, CTAS, AMCR, GWW, CVX, EMR, BF.B, BEN, VFC, PNR, MCD, TROW, ECL, XOM, ADM, WBA, T, ABT, SYY, CAH, EXPD, KO, SHW, ITW, LEG, CB, AFL, MDT, O, LIN, AOS, ED, DOV, ATO, LOW, IBM, GPC, SWK, MMM, ADP, FRT, CAT, ESS, GD, SPGI, CINF, PPG, PBCT, NUE,
For the details of CBOE Vest Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cboe+vest+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CBOE Vest Financial, LLC
- Nucor Corp (NUE) - 51,090 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 19,473 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.82%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 73,083 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.95%
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 36,165 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.14%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 22,539 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.08%
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 72.90%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 25,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 72.06%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $186.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 72.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 60.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 19,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CBOE Vest Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. CBOE Vest Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CBOE Vest Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CBOE Vest Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CBOE Vest Financial, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment