CBOE Vest Financial, LLC Buys Albemarle Corp, Walmart Inc, Clorox Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Albemarle Corp, Walmart Inc, Clorox Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CBOE Vest Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CBOE Vest Financial, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nucor Corp (NUE) - 51,090 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02% Target Corp (TGT) - 19,473 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.82% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 73,083 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.95% Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 36,165 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.14% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 22,539 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.08%

CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 72.90%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 25,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 72.06%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $186.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 72.90%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 60.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CBOE Vest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 19,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.