Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, First Trust Water ETF, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilkes-barre, PA, based Investment company Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, First Trust Water ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 304 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riggs+asset+managment+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.
  1. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 57,413 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 125,936 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 50,466 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 86,185 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.12%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,249 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $189.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 57,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 94,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 57,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 56,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $194.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 108.44%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 27,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 86,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 256.79%. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 134,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 38,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.

Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.. Also check out:

1. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. keeps buying
