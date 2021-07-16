LVZ Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

New Purchases: BIBL, IEUR, MS, ALL, ATVI, TEX, TWOU,

Holland, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Inspire 100 ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVZ Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, LVZ Advisors, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 483,019 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 567,348 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 643,307 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 812,530 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 1,072,144 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 118,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 62,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 653,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 567,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 2506.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 287,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 567,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 59,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.58%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $433.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $114.01.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $73.92, with an estimated average price of $71.75.