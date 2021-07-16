Logo
LVZ Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Holland, MI, based Investment company LVZ Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Inspire 100 ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVZ Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, LVZ Advisors, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVZ Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvz+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVZ Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 483,019 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 567,348 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.37%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 643,307 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 812,530 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74%
  5. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 1,072,144 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 118,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 62,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 2U Inc (TWOU)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 653,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 567,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 2506.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 287,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 567,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 59,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.58%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $433.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $114.01.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FAB)

LVZ Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $73.92, with an estimated average price of $71.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of LVZ Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. LVZ Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LVZ Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LVZ Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LVZ Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
