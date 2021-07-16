Logo
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco, SVB Financial Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC owns 296 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+midwest+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 69,206 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  2. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 150,019 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  3. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 149,634 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 32,078 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 106,562 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.49%. The holding were 106,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 43,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 940.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 77453.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 2406.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 4730.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 184.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $122.71 and $133.56, with an estimated average price of $130.13.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08.



insider