Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco, SVB Financial Group

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC owns 296 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+midwest+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 69,206 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 150,019 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 149,634 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 32,078 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 106,562 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.49%. The holding were 106,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 43,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 940.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 77453.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 2406.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 4730.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 184.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $122.71 and $133.56, with an estimated average price of $130.13.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08.