Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco, SVB Financial Group

- New Purchases: IVE, FSK, NUE, STWD, DOC, SCHB, 41W0, VWO, TFSL, NWBI, IEFA, EBS, AMC, SCHF, 1C1A, SFL, PRSR, VTV, VBR, VOE, BNDX, VTIP, VWOB, CASY, CMPI, AGG, CPUH, SPTM, SPDW, CRU, EPHY, LMACA, GEL, EMB, IWN, QYLD,
- Added Positions: MRO, IJJ, DVN, COF, MDY, HYG, TLRY, TLRY, ENB, MUB, AAPL, DIS, HYMB, JNJ, INTC, O, EPD, HYD, ARCC, VTEB, WFC, AMZN, APTV, TGT, PHK, PFE, NVG, NOK, AGCO, MMP, KMI, JPM, ESGU, LQD, GIS, GE, EOI, DAL, FOF, BUI, BCE, NLY, ACC, MO,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, BP, FCX, LB, NVDA, SITC,
- Sold Out: IJT, IVZ, SIVB, DISCA, VIAC, TNDM, ILMN, IJR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 69,206 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 150,019 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 149,634 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 32,078 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 106,562 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.49%. The holding were 106,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 43,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 940.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 77453.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 2406.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 4730.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $122.71 and $133.56, with an estimated average price of $130.13.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Johnson Midwest Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08.
