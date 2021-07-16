Newton One Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Pinterest Inc

New Purchases: IJS, MUB, UNH, VPL, IEUR, VGK, SCHE, SCHC, IPAC, IYW, EMR, APD, ESGV, CVX, ADP, WFC, PPL, QCOM, MMM, T, DOW, MDLZ, BAC, JNJ, CMCSA, XOM, ECL, DD, D, XLU, UNM, AB, KO, DLR, GE, EFG, CTVA, KHC, CDK, VOD,

IJS, MUB, UNH, VPL, IEUR, VGK, SCHE, SCHC, IPAC, IYW, EMR, APD, ESGV, CVX, ADP, WFC, PPL, QCOM, MMM, T, DOW, MDLZ, BAC, JNJ, CMCSA, XOM, ECL, DD, D, XLU, UNM, AB, KO, DLR, GE, EFG, CTVA, KHC, CDK, VOD, Added Positions: VTI, VUG, BSV, SPY, VEU, IJT, PG, PEP, MCD, EFA, SPLK, VZ, PM, EXC, MO, DIS, DOL, SCZ, CWI, VGR,

VTI, VUG, BSV, SPY, VEU, IJT, PG, PEP, MCD, EFA, SPLK, VZ, PM, EXC, MO, DIS, DOL, SCZ, CWI, VGR, Reduced Positions: VT, VB, IJH, VTV, VV, VWO,

VT, VB, IJH, VTV, VV, VWO, Sold Out: PINS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newton One Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Newton One Investments LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newton One Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newton+one+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 193,500 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 181,221 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 189,112 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 105,594 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 35,387 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.55%

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $419.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.6 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $222.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 24,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 234.43%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 79.37%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $234.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 225.50%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 483.45%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 167.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.