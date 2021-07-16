Logo
Newton One Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Pinterest Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newton One Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newton One Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Newton One Investments LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newton One Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newton+one+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newton One Investments LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 193,500 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 181,221 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 189,112 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  4. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 105,594 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 35,387 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.55%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $419.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.6 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Newton One Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $222.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 24,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 234.43%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 79.37%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $234.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 225.50%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 483.45%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Newton One Investments LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 167.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Newton One Investments LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newton One Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Newton One Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newton One Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newton One Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newton One Investments LLC keeps buying
