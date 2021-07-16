Logo
US Indexes End Lower for the July 16 Week

S&P 500 up 15.2% for the year

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jul 16, 2021

Summary

  • Retail sales data released for June.
  • Investors concerned about inflation.
  • 10-year Treasury yield ends at 1.30%.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,687.85 on Friday with a loss of 299.17 points or -0.86%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,327.16 for a loss of 32.87 points or -0.75%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,427.24 for a loss of 115.90 points or -0.80%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 18.25 for a gain of 1.24 points or 7.29%.

For the week, the Dow Jones was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 had a loss of 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite had a loss of 1.9%. For the year, the S&P 500 has a gain of 15.2%, the Dow Jones is up 13.44% and the Nasdaq has a return of 11.1%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. stocks were down Friday and the major indexes closed lower for the week. Investors were watching the day’s retail sales report as well as inflation data reports over the last month.

June retail sales:

  • Retail sales increased 0.6% in June following a decrease of 1.7% and beating the estimate of -0.5%.
  • Retail sales excluding autos increased 1.3% in June following a decrease of 0.9% and beating the estimate of 0.2%.
  • Retail sales increased 18.0% year over year following an increase of 27.6%.

Inflation data over the past month:

  • Consumer Price Index year over year increase of 5.4% through June.
  • Producer Price Index year over year increase of 7.3% through June.
  • PCE Price Index year over year increase of 3.9% through May.

In other news:

  • Business inventories increased 0.5% in May following an increase of 0.1%.
  • The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased to 80.8 in July from 5.
  • Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of five rigs in the U.S., an increase of 13 rigs in Canada and an increase of eight rigs internationally.
  • The May Treasury International Capital report was released. Overall net capital flows were $105.3 billion, foreign bond investment was $-93.4 billion and net long-term Treasury international capital flows were $-30.2 billion.

Across the board:

  • Moderna (MRNA, Financial) gained 10.30% with news that the stock will be added to the S&P 500.
  • S&P 500 Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU, Financial) rose 1.01%.
  • iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB, Financial) increased 0.90%.
  • Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial) fell 1.49% following yesterday’s earnings release. Revenue of $14.8 billion increased 8.3% year over year and beat estimates by $810 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.85 per share beat estimates by 20 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $1.89 beat estimates by 23 cents.
  • 10-year Treasury yield ended at 1.30%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,163.24 for a loss of 27.06 points or -1.24%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,297.56 for a loss of 18.67 points or -1.42%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,425.44 for a loss of 136.11 points or -0.93%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,720.18 for a loss of 200.54 points or -1.84%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,616.96 for a loss of 31.58 points or -1.19%; the S&P 100 at 1,992.85 for a loss of 15.63 points or -0.78%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,681.38 for a loss of 113.31 points or -0.77%; the Russell 3000 at 2,564.77 for a loss of 19.12 points or -0.74%; the Russell 1000 at 2,426.42 for a loss of 17.26 points or -0.71%; the Wilshire 5000 at 44,976.42 for a loss of 333.91 points or -0.74%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 823.47 for a loss of 7.70 points or -0.93%.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long MRNA
