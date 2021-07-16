David Rolfe Comments on Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings ( BKNG, Financial) reported results that were down substantially relative to 2020 as they lapped the last portions of the last non-COVID-19 affected quarter. The Company is more heavily weighted towards European markets which have been slower to re-open compared to the U.S. and Mexico. In its U.S. market, Booking has already seen a return to room night growth and saw the U.K. approach a level flat with 2019 (pre-COVID). Looking forward, we expect Booking to disproportionately benefit from the reopening of international borders as travelers have several years of savings and pent-up travel demand waiting to be deployed. In addition, we believe the market does not yet appreciate Booking’s large and growing alternative accommodations business, which we view is second in bookings only to Airbnb.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.