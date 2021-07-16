David Rolfe Comments on Starbucks

Starbucks ( SBUX, Financial) reported comparable store sales that grew +9% in the U.S. (and up +11% compared to 2019) and up substantially in China as the Company lapped the effects of the pandemic in the region. Starbucks’ financial strength continues to enable investment in store growth, alternative formats, drive-throughs, plus technology to drive higher throughput and further distance itself from smaller, fragmented local and regional competitors that have struggled over the past year. Starbucks has opened over 1000 net new stores over the past 12 months in its international market, primarily in China where it grew its footprint by a double-digit percentage, despite the various obstacles posed by the pandemic. Starbucks will continue to distance itself from competitors and will experience solid growth in the nascent Chinese market while optimizing its more mature U.S. market to drive productivity gains.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.