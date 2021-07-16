David Rolfe Comments on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( EW, Financial) returned to growth after a brief and shallow slowdown in sales caused by the pandemic. Edwards’ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is increasingly becoming the standard of care for treating nearly all those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis, rendering risk categories moot. However, the Company’s flagship TAVR therapies continue to gain approval for patients who are considered to be at lower risk of encountering complications from open-heart surgical valve replacement. Combined with a recent competitor exit, Edwards should be able to drive very healthy double-digit revenue growth in 2021 as its TAVR platform gains procedural share and market share.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.