Western Financial Corporation Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Western Financial Corporation Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Western Financial Corporation (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, DocuSign Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Financial Corporation. As of 2021Q2, Western Financial Corporation owns 90 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+financial+corporation/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
  1. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 820,264 shares, 36.97% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 770,753 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 78,032 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.72%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 39,244 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 91,747 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $237.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $527.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medifast Inc (MED)

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27. The stock is now traded at around $265.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 78,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION. Also check out:

1. WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider