Western Financial Corporation Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, DocuSign Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Financial Corporation. As of 2021Q2, Western Financial Corporation owns 90 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 820,264 shares, 36.97% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 770,753 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 78,032 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.72% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 39,244 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 91,747 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $237.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $527.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27. The stock is now traded at around $265.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 78,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.