Western Financial Corporation Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, SQ, EPAM, EXPD, FALN, MED, GNRC, IVV, FTNT, IUSB, LRCX, VLUE, PLTR, FNDF, VCIT, XSOE, COLB, IXUS,
- Added Positions: IGSB, ESGU, MBB, GOVT, HYG, DBX, NKE, AVGO, DHR, FITB, SNPS, KLAC, LOW, MDC, HD, AMZN, MSFT, FAST, NEE, JPM, PYPL, MSCI, JNJ, ADBE, TMO, ZTS, EFV, ISRG, AAPL, GRMN, FB, CPRT, WST, UNP, TMUS, SPLG, BLK, ORLY, EMB, NEM, MLM, INTU, IDXX, USHY, EFG, ARCC, SNV, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: EFSC, FCBP, WSM, AMAT, NVDA, TGT, GOOGL, WAL, CFG, ZION,
- Sold Out: NFLX, QCOM, CRM, DOCU, ETSY, RMD, NOW, IGLB, ABT,
For the details of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+financial+corporation/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 820,264 shares, 36.97% of the total portfolio.
- Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 770,753 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 78,032 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.72%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 39,244 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 91,747 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $237.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $527.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medifast Inc (MED)
Western Financial Corporation initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27. The stock is now traded at around $265.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 78,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 82.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Western Financial Corporation added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Western Financial Corporation sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION. Also check out:
1. WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTERN FINANCIAL CORPORATION keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment