Autus Asset Management, LLC Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Sells Baxter International Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, General Dynamics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Autus Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells Baxter International Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, General Dynamics Corp, Schlumberger, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Autus Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Autus Asset Management, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $911 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Autus Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/autus+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Autus Asset Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 237,819 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 627,106 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 320,006 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,790 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 424,887 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.

Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 35.5%. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Autus Asset Management, LLC still held 16,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 38.08%. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Autus Asset Management, LLC still held 17,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 38.41%. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Autus Asset Management, LLC still held 2,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 26.69%. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Autus Asset Management, LLC still held 6,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Autus Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Autus Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Autus Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Autus Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Autus Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
