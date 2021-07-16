Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC Buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells H&E Equipment Services Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

New Purchases: NYCB, CWEN.A, VEA, MMM, MO, GS, ORCL, BLFS, NEM, EBAY, SENS, FCRD,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Chevron Corp, Pfizer Inc, B&G Foods Inc, sells H&E Equipment Services Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PacWest Bancorp, Navient Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 93,208 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 276,820 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.95% Dow Inc (DOW) - 143,009 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 222,727 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12% Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 504,059 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 621,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.29 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 136,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 77,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 222,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 276,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 408,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 108,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SMTC Corp. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $6.03.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 90.03%. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $30.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.88%. Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC still held 19,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 48.66%. The sale prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC still held 84,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.