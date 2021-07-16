Logo
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC Buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells H&E Equipment Services Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, Chevron Corp, Pfizer Inc, B&G Foods Inc, sells H&E Equipment Services Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, PacWest Bancorp, Navient Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gilman+hill+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC
  1. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 93,208 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 276,820 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.95%
  3. Dow Inc (DOW) - 143,009 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  4. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 222,727 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.12%
  5. Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 504,059 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
New Purchase: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 621,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.29 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 136,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $364.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 77,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 222,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 276,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 408,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 108,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Sold Out: SMTC Corp (SMTX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SMTC Corp. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $6.03.

Reduced: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 90.03%. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $30.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.88%. Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC still held 19,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 48.66%. The sale prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC still held 84,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

