Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

New Purchases: VTIP, SPGI, VOO,

VTIP, SPGI, VOO, Added Positions: VGSH, VCSH, VUG, SCHG, SCHV, SCHC, VTV, VBK, VBR, MMM, VSS,

VGSH, VCSH, VUG, SCHG, SCHV, SCHC, VTV, VBK, VBR, MMM, VSS, Reduced Positions: SCHX, VEA, SCHF, VB, BRK.B, IWN, SCHP, VWO, IWO, SCHA, SCZ, VEU, TGT,

SCHX, VEA, SCHF, VB, BRK.B, IWN, SCHP, VWO, IWO, SCHA, SCZ, VEU, TGT, Sold Out: SCHR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 1,177,128 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 469,236 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 191,025 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 82,865 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 141,427 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $414.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $396.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.