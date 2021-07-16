Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

- New Purchases: VTIP, SPGI, VOO,
- Added Positions: VGSH, VCSH, VUG, SCHG, SCHV, SCHC, VTV, VBK, VBR, MMM, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, VEA, SCHF, VB, BRK.B, IWN, SCHP, VWO, IWO, SCHA, SCZ, VEU, TGT,
- Sold Out: SCHR,
For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 1,177,128 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 469,236 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 191,025 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 82,865 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 141,427 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $414.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $396.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment