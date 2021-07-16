Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC Buys HealthEquity Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: FLGT, VTI, HZNP, TGT, WM, VXUS,
- Added Positions: HQY, VYM, VUG, FIXD, VBK, VBR, GLDM, VEA, VOE, CEF, IWS, IEMG, IJK, DNL, AGGY, MMM, PDSB, VERY,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, SPYV, SPYG, ABBV, GSY, DON, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, MMP, WPC, HD, XOM, PEP, DIS,
- Sold Out: IBM, GLD, GOOG, VZ, QQQ, GE,
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 238,259 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 183,034 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 798,371 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 103,746 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 279,521 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $222.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $93.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 281.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 91,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.746100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.
