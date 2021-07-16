Logo
Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC Buys HealthEquity Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Libertyville, IL, based Investment company Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys HealthEquity Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrys+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 238,259 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 183,034 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 798,371 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 103,746 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 279,521 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $222.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $93.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 281.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 91,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.746100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integrys Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
