Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Carvana Co, Beyond Meat Inc

New Purchases: SHLS, IBMK, BLL, IGSB, IBMJ, AZN, QS, BFLY, ENB, STLD, PWR, FNDX, MTB, TRGP, UTZ, VNO, WEN, XLNX, POOL, MPLX, MS, MGA, EMB, IIVI, HUM, GM, FITB, BBY, AVY,

SHLS, IBMK, BLL, IGSB, IBMJ, AZN, QS, BFLY, ENB, STLD, PWR, FNDX, MTB, TRGP, UTZ, VNO, WEN, XLNX, POOL, MPLX, MS, MGA, EMB, IIVI, HUM, GM, FITB, BBY, AVY, Added Positions: GH, ARRY, PGR, QCOM, AMZN, ECL, JPM, XBI, ARKK, BRK.B, DKNG, TAN, USB, TEL, AAPL, IQLT, NEE, OTIS, SHOP, ACN, GOOGL, BMY, COST, CRSP, DIS, ETN, FB, TMO, MMC, MSFT, V, WING, ABT, CHD, EA, JNJ, MAS, NKE, NVDA, PFE, ROK, SHC, SYK, VZ, AMT, T, CVX, CMI, HON, ITW, RYT, IJR, LMT, PEP, RSG, XLC, XLY, XLI, STE, TW, UI, UNP, VO, VEU, WMT, ATVI, AMGN, ARKG, BILL, AVGO, BF.B, KO, DHR, DE, EMR, EPD, F, HEI, HBAN, IR, BSCM, RSP, IEMG, IXUS, AGG, IHI, KEY, KMI, MMP, MCD, MRK, MGF, NTES, NOC, OCSL, PACB, RTX, RPM, XLP, DIA, SPAB, SLY, TGT, TJX, TMUS, VOO, VB, VONG, MMM, ABBV, APD, MO, AEP, AIG, NLY, ADP, BAX, BAC, CAT, CNP, CI, CTAS, COP, DOCU, D, DOW, HACK, EXPD, FDX, FBND, GD, IDXX, ILMN, INTU, IJH, LQD, EFA, MUB, TIP, KMB, EL, LLY, LKQ, MPC, MCK, MDT, MELI, MSB, MDLZ, MDB, MEG, MCO, NDAQ, NTRS, NWBI, NVS, OKE, ORCL, PCAR, PLTR, PM, PINS, POST, PPG, PG, PLD, O, SPGI, SCHF, SCHM, XLE, SO, GLD, TSLA, TXN, TTD, TKR, TT, TFC, TWTR, UPS, VV, VBR, VBK, VTI, WEC,

GH, ARRY, PGR, QCOM, AMZN, ECL, JPM, XBI, ARKK, BRK.B, DKNG, TAN, USB, TEL, AAPL, IQLT, NEE, OTIS, SHOP, ACN, GOOGL, BMY, COST, CRSP, DIS, ETN, FB, TMO, MMC, MSFT, V, WING, ABT, CHD, EA, JNJ, MAS, NKE, NVDA, PFE, ROK, SHC, SYK, VZ, AMT, T, CVX, CMI, HON, ITW, RYT, IJR, LMT, PEP, RSG, XLC, XLY, XLI, STE, TW, UI, UNP, VO, VEU, WMT, ATVI, AMGN, ARKG, BILL, AVGO, BF.B, KO, DHR, DE, EMR, EPD, F, HEI, HBAN, IR, BSCM, RSP, IEMG, IXUS, AGG, IHI, KEY, KMI, MMP, MCD, MRK, MGF, NTES, NOC, OCSL, PACB, RTX, RPM, XLP, DIA, SPAB, SLY, TGT, TJX, TMUS, VOO, VB, VONG, MMM, ABBV, APD, MO, AEP, AIG, NLY, ADP, BAX, BAC, CAT, CNP, CI, CTAS, COP, DOCU, D, DOW, HACK, EXPD, FDX, FBND, GD, IDXX, ILMN, INTU, IJH, LQD, EFA, MUB, TIP, KMB, EL, LLY, LKQ, MPC, MCK, MDT, MELI, MSB, MDLZ, MDB, MEG, MCO, NDAQ, NTRS, NWBI, NVS, OKE, ORCL, PCAR, PLTR, PM, PINS, POST, PPG, PG, PLD, O, SPGI, SCHF, SCHM, XLE, SO, GLD, TSLA, TXN, TTD, TKR, TT, TFC, TWTR, UPS, VV, VBR, VBK, VTI, WEC, Reduced Positions: BSCL, CVNA, BYND, XLU, LECO, BL, OKTA, BABA, BE, INTC, IEI, BRK.A, MTD, ZTS, CABO, CMG, GS, MKC, PYPL, YETI, CDW, CSCO, CLF, CBU, DLR, SPHD, IWF, IWD, OEF, NEOG, RVNC, CRM, SCHW, SNAP, SPYG, KRE, SQ, SBUX, UGI, UPST, VUG, VIG, WPC, ANET, BDX, BLI, CHKP, CL, DTE, DD, EBAY, ETR, FBHS, GE, GILD, GSK, JKHY, IBM, PGX, BSJL, NVTA, IGLB, ITOT, IGV, USMV, MTUM, IWB, IWO, IWN, IVW, IYW, JEF, LH, LANC, LIN, MET, MRNA, NFLX, NVO, PSX, PPL, RMD, SCHZ, SCHB, SCHX, SCHA, SIRI, SPEM, SPTS, SPSB, SDY, PHYS, TSM, TDOC, VFC, VOOG, BND, VNQ, VTV, VWO, VEA, XYL,

BSCL, CVNA, BYND, XLU, LECO, BL, OKTA, BABA, BE, INTC, IEI, BRK.A, MTD, ZTS, CABO, CMG, GS, MKC, PYPL, YETI, CDW, CSCO, CLF, CBU, DLR, SPHD, IWF, IWD, OEF, NEOG, RVNC, CRM, SCHW, SNAP, SPYG, KRE, SQ, SBUX, UGI, UPST, VUG, VIG, WPC, ANET, BDX, BLI, CHKP, CL, DTE, DD, EBAY, ETR, FBHS, GE, GILD, GSK, JKHY, IBM, PGX, BSJL, NVTA, IGLB, ITOT, IGV, USMV, MTUM, IWB, IWO, IWN, IVW, IYW, JEF, LH, LANC, LIN, MET, MRNA, NFLX, NVO, PSX, PPL, RMD, SCHZ, SCHB, SCHX, SCHA, SIRI, SPEM, SPTS, SPSB, SDY, PHYS, TSM, TDOC, VFC, VOOG, BND, VNQ, VTV, VWO, VEA, XYL, Sold Out: PRAH, BTZ, KMX, CODI, ECPG, HTGC, ARCC, CTVA, EMQQ, EXC, HXL, IWS, MKL, SONY, ZG,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Array Technologies Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Carvana Co, Beyond Meat Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC owns 442 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carnegie+capital+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 750,151 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 290,770 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,006 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,905 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 113,116 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 217,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 73,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 134,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 113.98%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 482,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 103,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 64.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $134.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 71,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $49.29, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $17.08.