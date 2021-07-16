Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Carvana Co, Beyond Meat Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC Buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Carvana Co, Beyond Meat Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Array Technologies Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Carvana Co, Beyond Meat Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC owns 442 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carnegie+capital+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 750,151 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 290,770 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,006 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,905 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 113,116 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 217,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 73,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 134,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 113.98%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 482,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 103,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 64.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $134.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.87%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 71,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Sold Out: Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.

Sold Out: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Sold Out: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $49.29, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Sold Out: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $17.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider