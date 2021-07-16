Sabal Trust CO Buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, CSX Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: CSX, AVY, RTX, IEFA, ROK,
- Added Positions: IGSB, CHD, VZ, BK, NEE, MRK, BMY, IGIB, PG, PFE, JNJ, V, DUK, CSCO, CVX, XEL, CAT, VFC, TXN, MCD, PEP, APD, ACN, AFL, IJH, IJR, O, BLK, KO, XOM, SJM, VFH, XLV, IWF, GOOG, DOW, TSLA, GE, GOOGL, BAC, IBM, INTC, VGT, XLB, XLU, SWK,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, VTI, VWO, VNQ, UPS, MSFT, XLP, WMT, XLI, VOX, ABT, LMT, KMB, UL, RJF, ORCL, FB, ABBV, AMLP, LQD, MUB, EW, DD, CMCSA, XLE, CL, ADP,
- Sold Out: VONE, VNQI, BNDX, BND, AEP, LOW, SO, IAU,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,347 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 702,042 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 238,347 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 122,037 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 248,840 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 275.13%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.04%. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $260.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $106.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2636.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $184.68 and $200.28, with an estimated average price of $194.38.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.
