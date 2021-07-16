Logo
Sabal Trust CO Buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, CSX Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Sabal Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys Church & Dwight Co Inc, CSX Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabal Trust CO. As of 2021Q2, Sabal Trust CO owns 145 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sabal Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sabal+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sabal Trust CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,347 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 702,042 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 238,347 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 122,037 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 248,840 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 275.13%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.04%. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $260.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 74.05%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $106.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2636.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $184.68 and $200.28, with an estimated average price of $194.38.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sabal Trust CO. Also check out:

1. Sabal Trust CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sabal Trust CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sabal Trust CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sabal Trust CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
