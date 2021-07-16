Allied Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: PFE, MRK, LMT, ADP, SCHV, VIS,
- Added Positions: VHT, OTIS, KMB, RDS.B, PEP, RTX, TTE, JNJ, WFC, XOM, MMM, PG, STT, IBM, CVX, AAPL, WMT, USB, MDT, ABT, MSFT, JPM, EMR, TRIT, BRK.B, MCD, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: DE, CAT, FDX, BAC, TGT, BA, C, HD, FIBK,
- Sold Out: LUV, INO,
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 98,593 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,424 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,152 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 36,982 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,456 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 130,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 62,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $377.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 11,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $205.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Triterras Inc (TRIT)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Triterras Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.04.
