Allied Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allied Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Allied Investment Advisors, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 98,593 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,424 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,152 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Target Corp (TGT) - 36,982 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,456 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 130,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 62,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $377.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 11,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $205.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Triterras Inc by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.04.