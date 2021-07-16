Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Sells Kennametal Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Sells Kennametal Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Uncommon Cents Investing LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Comcast Corp, sells Kennametal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC. As of 2021Q2, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uncommon+cents+investing+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC
  1. ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 577,994 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  2. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 418,129 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 94,180 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,513 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. The Kroger Co (KR) - 198,338 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 69.67%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kennametal Inc (KMT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $39.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC. Also check out:

1. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Uncommon Cents Investing LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider