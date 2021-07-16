Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Sells Kennametal Inc

New Purchases: PPG, VCSH, CTSH,

PPG, VCSH, CTSH, Added Positions: MINT, KR, ADM, TDF, WY, WMT, CEE, CMCSA, BEN, XOM, BRK.B, PEO, MRK, GF, KHC, BG, AEM, FT, AWF, BTI, VLGEA, RGLD, ORI, JPM, HON, CVS, RVT, RS, FBIZ,

MINT, KR, ADM, TDF, WY, WMT, CEE, CMCSA, BEN, XOM, BRK.B, PEO, MRK, GF, KHC, BG, AEM, FT, AWF, BTI, VLGEA, RGLD, ORI, JPM, HON, CVS, RVT, RS, FBIZ, Reduced Positions: FTSM, NUE, ASA, COP, FLRN, PNR, HRL, LKFN, WH, MDT, LECO, T, INGR, COF, AAPL, ALL, ALG, PEP, RHI, BKH, APD,

FTSM, NUE, ASA, COP, FLRN, PNR, HRL, LKFN, WH, MDT, LECO, T, INGR, COF, AAPL, ALL, ALG, PEP, RHI, BKH, APD, Sold Out: KMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PPG Industries Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Comcast Corp, sells Kennametal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC. As of 2021Q2, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 577,994 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 418,129 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 94,180 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,513 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% The Kroger Co (KR) - 198,338 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 69.67%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC sold out a holding in Kennametal Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $39.15.