Scharf Investments, Llc Buys Fiserv Inc, Masco Corp, Herman Miller Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Otis Worldwide Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

- New Purchases: FISV, MLHR,
- Added Positions: MAS, BIDU, CNC, MSFT, LMT, AAP, BRK.B, MCK, CMCSA, MKL, LBRDK, CVS, NVS, ORCL, VVV, JNJ, CTSH, UL, PGR, J, PYPL, ACN, FB, REGN, ABT, GOOG, V, VMW, MA, TSCO, SYK, ADBE, AMZN, NKE, AAPL, GOOGL, HD, INTU, MRK, GOLD,
- Reduced Positions: KSU, OTIS, DGX, ALXN, SPY, TV, SONY,
- Sold Out: BKNG, VZ, TSLA,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCHARF INVESTMENTS, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,049,792 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 789,230 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,222,593 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 858,280 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 2,002,124 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
Scharf Investments, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 789,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Scharf Investments, Llc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,363,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masco Corp (MAS)
Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Masco Corp by 127.20%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 2,336,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $179.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 370,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 37.05%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $311.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.64%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Scharf Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Scharf Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Scharf Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.
