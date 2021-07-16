Bender Robert & Associates Buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, UroGen Pharma, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bender Robert & Associates Buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, UroGen Pharma, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Bender Robert & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, UroGen Pharma, AT&T Inc, Clovis Oncology Inc, Evolus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bender Robert & Associates. As of 2021Q2, Bender Robert & Associates owns 47 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bender+robert+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,123 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 32,101 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,958 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  4. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 49,596 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 14,499 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Bender Robert & Associates added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $18.12.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Sold Out: Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in Evolus Inc. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.

Sold Out: Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE)

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in Pulse Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $16.31 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES. Also check out:

1. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider