Bender Robert & Associates Buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, UroGen Pharma, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: AMD,

AMD, Added Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, ADBE, FIVE, LLY, NVDA, HD, DIS, NEE, BMY, COST, MRK, PAYX, PFE,

GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, ADBE, FIVE, LLY, NVDA, HD, DIS, NEE, BMY, COST, MRK, PAYX, PFE, Reduced Positions: GOOG, EXEL, GILD, PRLB, ALXN,

GOOG, EXEL, GILD, PRLB, ALXN, Sold Out: URGN, T, CLVS, EOLS, IDXX, PLSE, CMRX, SMMT, JNCE,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, UroGen Pharma, AT&T Inc, Clovis Oncology Inc, Evolus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bender Robert & Associates. As of 2021Q2, Bender Robert & Associates owns 47 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 481,123 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 32,101 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,958 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 49,596 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 14,499 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bender Robert & Associates added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $18.12.

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in Evolus Inc. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.

Bender Robert & Associates sold out a holding in Pulse Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $16.31 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.16.