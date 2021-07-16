Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Boeing Co, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Boeing Co, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Schwab Charitable Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Boeing Co, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, CarMax Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwab Charitable Fund. As of 2021Q2, Schwab Charitable Fund owns 111 stocks with a total value of $889 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Schwab Charitable Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwab+charitable+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Schwab Charitable Fund
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 524,760 shares, 47.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 292,059 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 27,245 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,293 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,474 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 98,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75. The stock is now traded at around $167.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.40%. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $42.66, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $237.23 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $249.12. The stock is now traded at around $255.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $215.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.67 and $101.97, with an estimated average price of $101.84.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Schwab Charitable Fund. Also check out:

1. Schwab Charitable Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Schwab Charitable Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Schwab Charitable Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Schwab Charitable Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider