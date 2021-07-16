Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Boeing Co, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

New Purchases: TNL, SITE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Boeing Co, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, CarMax Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwab Charitable Fund. As of 2021Q2, Schwab Charitable Fund owns 111 stocks with a total value of $889 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 524,760 shares, 47.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 292,059 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 27,245 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,293 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,474 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 98,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75. The stock is now traded at around $167.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 189.40%. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $42.66, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $237.23 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $249.12. The stock is now traded at around $255.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $215.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.67 and $101.97, with an estimated average price of $101.84.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7.