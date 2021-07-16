Summit X, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: IXG, RBLX, SMLF, FALN, COP, PRFT, SQ, VXF, VYM, NWL, BUD, VEA, VGT,

IXG, RBLX, SMLF, FALN, COP, PRFT, SQ, VXF, VYM, NWL, BUD, VEA, VGT, Added Positions: IWF, AGG, IEFA, BND, FBND, IEMG, IUSB, ESGE, EFV, IWD, FTEC, AMD, DGRO, IYE, IJH, MPC, AMZN, MA, NVDA, MSFT, CI, KMX, IGSB, PYPL, SYF, SHOP, BABA, TRU, CFG, SBUX, ALLY, V, ADBE, ODFL, ITOT, IVE, IVW, TIP, EEM, DASH, UBER, DOW, EMB, GOVT, IDV, MOMO, JQUA, MUNI, VTI, NXPI, BIDU, CNA, CVX, C, KO, DXC, DUK, EA, EMR, EXPE, FDX, GILD, KEY, NKE, OMI, CIT, DAL, TMUS, HBI, SEM, WMT, RTX, SHW, ABBV, PEP, TSLA, IXUS, ASML, CSCO, BA, AON, BX, VOO, IPO, LYFT, FITB, GLD, F, FDN, UPS, LYG, LOW, ARKG, BKNG,

IJR, IXN, USMV, DIS, KMB, T, TSM, IVV, EFG, ESGU, MDY, EFA, PENN, MBB, MO, JPM, VLUE, ROKU, ACN, AGR, DSL, HTA, WKHS, VZ, QUAL, XLV, EEMV, EFAV, HDV, VB, STIP, MTUM, PGX, QQQ, PNW, BRK.B, GE, TT, INTC, JNJ, NFLX, CVS, HYG, EW, DHR, IWM, NNN, CTAS, CINF, CNC, PFF, UL, BMY, LCTX, SHYG, SON, BCE, AJG, ARCC, ABC, LMT, ES, HCA, EBAY, ZTS, MAA, GOOG, TDOC, MRK, NMTR, PM, NIO, IGIB, WFC, NVS, ORCL, HIG, LHX, FHLC, Sold Out: LQD, IHI, CCD, QCLN, LITE, MJ, CASY, DKNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit X, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit X, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,447 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,550 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 95,344 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 128,360 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 96,854 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 31,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $275.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 42,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 68.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $130.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $31.96.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.03.