Summit X, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Summit X, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit X, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit X, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit X, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit X, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+x%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit X, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,447 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,550 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 95,344 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 128,360 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 96,854 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 31,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $82.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $275.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 42,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 68.56%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $130.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.

Sold Out: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $31.96.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit X, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit X, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit X, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit X, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit X, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider