ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices E

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+advisory+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,029 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 250,596 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 486,875 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 241,237 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 226,883 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 51,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 62,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.