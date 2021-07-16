ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices E

- New Purchases: IXG, FALN, SUB,
- Added Positions: IUSB, EFV, GOVT, MUB, IGSB, ESGE, IYE, VLUE, IJR, TLT, MTUM,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, IXN, IHI, USMV, SPY, SHM, TFI, AOA,
These are the top 5 holdings of ONE Advisory Partners, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,029 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 250,596 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 486,875 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 241,237 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 226,883 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.72%
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 51,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 62,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.
