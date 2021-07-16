Diversified, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Sells Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

- New Purchases: IXG, SCHD, XLI, QCLN, IWM, LQD, ADM, EFG, AZN, PFE, SPHQ,
- Added Positions: XLG, GOVT, EMB, SMH, SCHX, AMZN, IEMG, SCHP, MSFT, GOOGL, USMV, ABBV, ABT, PG, JPM, JNJ, CMCSA, KO, PEP, INTC, DIS, CSCO, ETB, ETW,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, PBW, IYG, XMMO, XLC, XLY, VOO, ARKW, ARKG, XLP, GLD, PPA, IHI, EOS, PSJ, ARKK, QQQ, IVV, XLU, DIA, QYLD, ETJ, IOO, QQQX, XLK, BHK, AMAT, VTI, LMT, ETV,
- Sold Out: VLUE, IEFA, IWF,
- iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) - 247,413 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 23,201 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%
- Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 28,220 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 24,865 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,666 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 247,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 42,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 20,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Diversified, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 24,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $214.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $331.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Diversified, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 423.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 70,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Diversified, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 442.56%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Diversified, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 99.32%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 81.48%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $104.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Diversified, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63.
