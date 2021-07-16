Logo
Diversified, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Sells Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Diversified, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, sells Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Diversified, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified, LLC
  1. iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) - 247,413 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 23,201 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 28,220 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24%
  4. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 24,865 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,666 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 247,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 42,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 20,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 24,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $214.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $331.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 423.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 70,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 442.56%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 99.32%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 81.48%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $104.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diversified, LLC. Also check out:

1. Diversified, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diversified, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diversified, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diversified, LLC keeps buying
