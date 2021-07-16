Diversified, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Sells Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

New Purchases: IXG, SCHD, XLI, QCLN, IWM, LQD, ADM, EFG, AZN, PFE, SPHQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, sells Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Diversified, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) - 247,413 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 23,201 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 28,220 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.24% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 24,865 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,666 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 247,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 42,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 20,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 24,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $214.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $331.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 423.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 70,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 442.56%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 99.32%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 81.48%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $104.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08.

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63.