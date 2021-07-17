Logo
Grupo LALA comments on unusual volume fluctuations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 17, 2021
MEXICO CITY, July 16, 2021

MEXICO CITY, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., ("LALA" or "the Company") (BMV: LALAB), a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry, announces that the unusual volume experienced today in the shares with ticker LALAB correspond to market conditions, and that LALA is unaware of the causes of said conditions. The company does not have any other relevant information to be disclosed at this time.

This notice is being released at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange ("BMV").

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, Mexico's leader in healthy and nutritious foods, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 30 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

favicon.png?sn=NY46634&sd=2021-07-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-comments-on-unusual-volume-fluctuations-301335925.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

