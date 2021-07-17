GUESS? INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Guess?, Inc. - GES

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES).

In July 2021, media outlets reported that the Company had sent letters to an unknown number of individuals regarding its investigation into a “cybersecurity incident” that was discovered on February 19, 2021, involving “unauthorized access to certain Guess systems between February 2 and February 23, 2021.” Further, the Company had determined on May 26, 2021, that “personal information related to certain individuals may have been accessed or acquired by an unauthorized actor…that Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers and/or financial account numbers may have been accessed or acquired.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Guess?’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Guess?’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Guess? shares and would like to discuss your legal rights

