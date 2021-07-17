Logo
CapStar's Mark Niethammer Selected to Participate in National GGL Leadership Program

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mark Niethammer

74aeaf94-dbc3-4563-a1f7-255b03772cd8?size=2
Mark Niethammer, CapStar Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Niethammer, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending at CapStar Bank, was recently selected to participate in the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lender’s (NAGGL) inaugural Future Leading Lenders Program (FLLP).

From 50 eligible candidates nationwide, Niethammer is one of only twelve selected to participate. The interactive FLLP experience is intended to recognize and develop the next generation of 7(a) industry leaders who are building or expanding their SBA teams. The best in class program is geared toward broadening expertise and deepening engagement.

The curriculum consists of four modules spanning nine months, including opportunities to attend flagship NAGGL events and culminating with program graduation during the annual Leadership Summit in April 2022.

“I am honored by the opportunity to participate in the industry’s premier leadership program,” said Niethammer. “This represents a tremendous distinction for both our team and CapStar as NAGGL recognizes the bank as an emerging national leader in the SBA space.”

Niethammer joined CapStar in early 2018 from Synovus Bank as one of a trio of bankers who launched the SBA lending group. He was promoted to Director of Government Guaranteed Lending in 2020. Under his leadership, the division has expanded to reach 38 states and is established as one of Tennessee’s top five 7(a) lenders. Recently, CapStar was recognized as a statewide PPP leader relative to asset size, protecting more 26,000 local jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are especially proud of the strides made by our GGL team since its inception in 2018. CapStar’s foresight in assembling such expertise has been particularly vital to our communities over the last year as their leadership in processing PPP and other SBA loans to benefit Tennessee’s small businesses is unparalleled,” said Chris Tietz, CapStar’s EVP of Specialty Banking. “In his GGL leadership role and beyond, Mark is a remarkable talent and teammate. We are certainly pleased his efforts have been recognized on a national scale.”

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.15 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers across 12 Tennessee counties. For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

About NAGGL

NAGGL is the only national trade association serving the private-sector lenders that provide access to capital critical to fueling small businesses - the engine that drives the nation’s economy and job creation. NAGGL supports lending participants in the SBA’s flagship 7(a) business loan program. The public policy goal of the 7(a) business loan program is to provide credit to small businesses that are unable to secure financing on reasonable terms through conventional channels.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74aeaf94-dbc3-4563-a1f7-255b03772cd8


