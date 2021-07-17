NVIDIA Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of NVIDIA (NAS:NVDA, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $726.44 per share and the market cap of $452.6 billion, NVIDIA stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for NVIDIA is shown in the chart below.

Because NVIDIA is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 20% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 22.95% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. NVIDIA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.64, which is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of NVIDIA at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of NVIDIA is fair. This is the debt and cash of NVIDIA over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. NVIDIA has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19.3 billion and earnings of $8.45 a share. Its operating margin is 28.62%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of NVIDIA is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of NVIDIA over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of NVIDIA is 20%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 18.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, NVIDIA’s ROIC is 42.97 while its WACC came in at 8.87. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of NVIDIA is shown below:

To conclude, NVIDIA (NAS:NVDA, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about NVIDIA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

