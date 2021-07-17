Did You Acquire (DNMR) Before October 5, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates Danimer Scientific; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Danimer Scientific, Inc. ("Danimer" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNMR) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Danimer from October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants overstated and misstated the biodegradability and environmentally-friendly nature of its Nodax product; (2) the defendants misrepresented the size of Danimer's facilities, production capacity, and actual production amounts, and costs; (3) the defendants misrepresented Danimer's growth, financial results, and financial projections; (4) Danimer had deficient internal controls; and (5) as a result, Danimer's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Danimer , holding shares before October 5, 2020 , you may have standing to hold Danimer harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Danimer , holding shares before October 5, 2020 , you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

