Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.65 per share and the market cap of $2.8 billion, Turquoise Hill Resources stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for Turquoise Hill Resources is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Turquoise Hill Resources stock might be a value trap is because Turquoise Hill Resources has an Altman Z-score of 0.31, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Turquoise Hill Resources has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Turquoise Hill Resources is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Turquoise Hill Resources is fair. This is the debt and cash of Turquoise Hill Resources over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Turquoise Hill Resources has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.5 billion and earnings of $3.02 a share. Its operating margin is 35.40%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Turquoise Hill Resources at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Turquoise Hill Resources over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Turquoise Hill Resources is 4.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -3.3%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Turquoise Hill Resources’s ROIC was 6.79, while its WACC came in at 5.48. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Turquoise Hill Resources is shown below:

In short, The stock of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Turquoise Hill Resources stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.