Herbalife Nutrition and Proactive Sports Performance Debut New Elite Training Facility

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, along with Proactive Sports Performance hosted a grand opening today of a new multi-million-dollar elite training facility, "Proactive Fueled by Herbalife Nutrition," located in Westlake Village, California.

Professional and amateur athletes, together with company executives gathered to try out the equipment at the 17,000 square foot multi-sport training center which provides a high tech, personalized experience for athletes, including access to physical conditioning, sports rehabilitation, personalized nutrition management and the Herbalife24 sports performance testing lab.

