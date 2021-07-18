CMC Materials Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of CMC Materials (NAS:CCMP, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $139.2 per share and the market cap of $4.1 billion, CMC Materials stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for CMC Materials is shown in the chart below.

Because CMC Materials is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 23.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.47% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. CMC Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35, which is worse than 83% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of CMC Materials at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of CMC Materials is fair. This is the debt and cash of CMC Materials over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. CMC Materials has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.1 billion and loss of $1.64 a share. Its operating margin is 18.89%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of CMC Materials is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of CMC Materials over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of CMC Materials is 23.8%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 28.4%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, CMC Materials’s ROIC was 11.70, while its WACC came in at 7.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CMC Materials is shown below:

To conclude, CMC Materials (NAS:CCMP, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about CMC Materials stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.