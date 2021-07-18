A Trio of Magic Formula Stock Picks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Magic Formula Stock Picks

These stocks have the potential to perform better than the market

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jul 18, 2021

Summary

  • Diebold Nixdorf, Ovid Therapeutics and Vontier rank highly based on the Magic Formula criteria.
  • Magic Formula stocks have high values for the earnings yield and return on capital ratios.
Article's Main Image

In order to increase your chances of beating the market, one method is to choose stocks that rank highly according to the "Magic Formula" criteria.

Created by

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent value investor and author of "The Little Book That Beats the Market," the Magic Formula ranks stocks based on a specific array of technical criteria, the most important being the earnings yield and return on capital.

In Greenblatt's book, these two financial ratios are defined a little differently than normal. Greenblatt calculates the earnings yield as earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) divided by the enterprise value, while the return on capital is Ebit divided by net fixed assets and working capital.

In addition to high values in these two financial ratios, Magic Formula stocks are further narrowed down to be U.S. companies with a market capitalization of more than $100 million, as businesses that do not meet these criteria have different capital structures. Also, the Magic Formula does not take into consideration financial and utility businesses for similar reasons.

Below are three stock picks that rank highly on the GuruFocus Magic Formula screener.

Diebold Nixdorf

The first stock to consider is Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (

DBD, Financial), a North Canton, Ohio-based software application provider of connected commerce solutions to a wide range of clients worldwide, including financial institutions and various retailers in North America and internationally.

The stock traded at $11.1 per share at close on July 16 for a market capitalization of $867.55 million. As of the end of the first quarter, it had an earnings yield of 2.91% and a return on capital of 71.87%.

Diebold Nixdorf's earnings yield ranks better than 63% of 2,443 companies operating in the software industry, while its return on capital ratio ranks better than 60% of 2,386 competitors.

The share price has risen by 87.97% over the past year to trade about 2.9% below the midpoint of the 52-week range of $5.73 to $17.13.

1416706484514967552.jpg

Currently, Diebold Nixdorf is not paying dividends as the last payment of 10 cents per common share was made on March 16, 2018.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $19.25 per share.

Ovid Therapeutics

The second stock is Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (

OVID, Financial), a New York-based biotech developer of therapies for the treatment of specific genetic diseases, including Angelman syndrome in adults, and several neurological disorders.

The stock traded at $3.7 per share at close on July 16 for a market capitalization of $250.89 million. As of March 31, the earnings yield is 294.12% and the return on capital is 535,021.21%.

Ovid Therapeutics' earnings yield ranks higher than 100% of 1,425 companies operating in the biotechnology industry, while the return on capital ratio ranks better than 100% of 1,356 competitors.

The share price has decreased by 49.86% over the past year, now representing an approximately 30.3% discount to the midpoint of the 52-week range of $2.25 to $8.37.

1416706488075931648.png

Currently, Ovid Therapeutics does not pay a dividend.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $4.88 per share.

Vontier

The third stock to consider is Vontier Corp. (

VNT, Financial), a Raleigh, North Carolina-based manufacturer, seller and distributor of scientific and technical instruments that are reused in various processes, including manufacturing and repair, in the mobility infrastructure industry. The company operates globally.

The stock traded at $31.14 per share at close on July 16 for a market capitalization of $5.26 billion. As of the March 31, it has an earnings yield of 10.22% and a return on a capital ratio of 382.57%.

Vontier's earnings yield ranks higher than 80% of 2,364 companies that operate in the hardware industry and return on capital ratio ranks higher than 99% of 2,355 competitors.

The share price has declined by 8.41% over the past year to trade about 4.83% below the midpoint of the 52-week range of $26.3636 to $39.

1416706491263602688.png

On June 24, Vontier distributed a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per common share.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $42 per share.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment