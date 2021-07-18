SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BOCH, QADA, SNR, JAX, STMP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bank of Commerce shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each Bank of Commerce share that they own, subject to certain potential adjustments. If you are a Bank of Commerce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock. If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ventas, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock. If you are a New Senior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

