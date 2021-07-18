SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - FREQ

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - FREQ

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ("Frequency" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FREQ) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and docketed under 21-cv-11040, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Frequency's common stock between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). This action brings claims against Defendants Frequency and the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), David L. Lucchino ("Lucchino"), and seeks to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the Exchange Act.

Pomerantz_Logo.jpg

If you are a shareholder who purchased Frequency securities during the Class Period, you have until August 2, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Frequency is a publicly-traded pharmaceutical company. Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts and incorporated in Delaware, Frequency is focused on the development and commercialization of a hearing loss treatment titled "FX-322," which the Company has long promoted as a potential treatment for patients with severe sensorineural hearing loss ("SNHL").

The complaint alleges that, shortly after launching the Phase 2a trial, Frequency and CEO Lucchino learned that the Phase 2a trial results revealed no discernible difference between FX-22 and the placebo. The complaint also alleges that while Frequency's stock price remained artificially inflated, defendant Lucchino sold over 350,00 Frequency shares, receiving over $10.5 million in proceeds from the sale.

Frequency has conducted multiple clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of FX-322, the most significant of which was a Phase 2a trial, which began in October 2019. Each participant in the Phase 2a trial was given a four-dose regimen of FX-322 (or a placebo), which consisted of a single injection of the drug (or placebo) four weeks in a row. Frequency then assessed the results 90 days after completion of the regimen and again in the months after.

Shortly thereafter, Defendants learned that the Company's Phase 2a trial results failed to live up to the Company's expectations as the results revealed no discernable difference between FX-322 and the placebo.

Despite the disappointing results, the Company continued to conduct the Phase 2a study while releasing positive statements in earnings calls, press releases, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and pharmaceutical presentations about FX-322's potential. These statements materially misled the market and artificially inflated the value of Frequency's common stock.

Seizing on the Company's artificially high share price, in April 2020 Defendant Lucchino began selling his shares of Frequency, initially dumping between 10,000 and 20,000 shares—earning hundreds of thousands of dollars—each month and then increasing the number of sales to 60,000 to 80,000 shares—earning millions of dollars—each month as Frequency's deadline for releasing the disastrous Phase 2a results drew near. All told, Lucchino sold over 350,000 shares and earned over $10.5 million.

Before the market opened on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Frequency disclosed in a press release deeply disappointing interim Phase 2a results, revealing that subjects with mild to moderate SNHL did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.

These results dramatically undercut the narrative that the Company had spun since Frequency's IPO and investors reacted accordingly. That day, Frequency's shares fell from $36.29 to $7.99, a 78% drop, representing a decline in the Company's market capitalization of approximately $955 million.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

favicon.png?sn=DC46749&sd=2021-07-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-frequency-therapeutics-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--freq-301336031.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC46749&Transmission_Id=202107180950PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC46749&DateId=20210718
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment