2 Companies Scoring High on GuruFocus' Valuation Rank

GuruFocus’ summary page provides rankings for individual securities in a number of different areas. In each category, the company is compared both its industry as well as its 10-year history. This can help investors understand where the company currently stands against its peer group as well as to its past.

We will examine two companies scoring highly in the area of valuation. The parameters were at least a 7 out of 10 on valuation rank, a rating of at least fairly valued using the stock’s GF Value and a dividend yield of at least 1.5%.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. ( JACK, Financial) is a quick-service restaurant chain that consists of more than 2,200 store locations. The vast majority of these stores are franchised, with most locations located in the Western and Southwestern U.S. Jack in the Box has a market capitalization of $2.3 billion and generated revenue of just over $1 billion in fiscal 2020 (the company’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30).

Like many in the quick-service restaurant industry, Jack in the Box suspended its dividend due to the severe headwinds related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Unlike many in its peer group, the dividend suspension was short-lived. Jack in the Box did not pay a dividend as it typically does in June of last year. However, the company reinstated its 40 cents per share quarterly dividend for the final two payments of the year. Even more impressive, the company also raised its dividend 10% to 44 cents for the payment distributed this past June.

This follows a period of stagnant dividend growth. Jack in the Box maintained its dividend from 2017 through 2019, so shareholders will see more in dividends per share this year then ay any other time in the company’s history.

The new annualized dividend of $1.76 results in a dividend yield of 1.7% at the current share price. For comparison purposes, Jack in the Box has an average yield of 1.6% since the dividend was initiated in 2014. Today’s yield also compares favorably to the average yield of 1.3% for the S&P 500 Index.

The dividend does at least look safe. Analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance expect the company to earn $6.75 this fiscal year, leading to a projected payout ratio of 26%. This is below the average payout ratio of 32% since Jack in the Box began paying a dividend.

Jack in the Box receives a 7 out of 10 according to GuruFocus’ valuation rank.

The company holds up very well to its peer group on a number of different metrics. The stock’s trailing price-earnings ratio of 15.3 tops three-quarters of the 113 companies in the restaurant industry. Jack in the Box’s valuation is also near the very low end of its 10-year range. The forward price-earnings ratio of 15.1 is lower than 77% of the company’s peers.

Other areas of strength include price-earnings ratio without non-recurring income and price-to-owner-earnings, which top 75% and 63% of the restaurant industry, respectively. Both scores are also near the bottom of the company’s 10-year range. Where Jack in the Box really shines is on days inventory, with a score of 1.01 that is better than nearly every single restaurant company.

One final area that the company scores well that I would like to highlight is in terms of its price-to-earnings growth rate. Shares of Jack in the Box are up almost 37% over the last year and yet the price-to-earnings growth rate ratio is just 2.2. This is better than 61% of industry mates and almost near the lowest mark of the last decade.

The company does have some weak points, including the price-sales ratio, where its 2.2 ratio is worse than more than two-thirds of peers, though this figure is in the middle of the company’s long-term historical performance.

The current ratio of 0.7 and the quick ratio of 0.69 are lower than 73% and 68% of competitors, respectively, and both ratios are among the worst that Jack in the Box has seen over the long term. Both ratios are lower than ideal, meaning that the company could face some issues paying its short-term obligations. Investors will want to monitor this situation.

Even after the excellent return that the stock has produced over the last year, Jack in the Box looks undervalued using its GF Value.

Jack in the Box closed Friday’s trading session at $104.93. Shares have a GF Value of $119.50, equating to a price-to-GF Value of 0.88. Jack in the Box could return another 13.9% from current levels if it were to reach its GF Value. Factor in the dividend yield and total returns could exceed 15%. The stock is rated as modestly undervalued.

Jack in the Box did what many of its peers did last year and suspended its dividend. This didn’t last long as the dividend was reinstated the very next quarter. This speaks to the strength of the company considering what the environment was like last year. Shareholders are on pace to receive more in dividends per share this year than at any other time in Jack in the Box’s history. The company scores well in a number of valuation metrics and trades below its G Value. For investors looking for signs of a strong company in the difficult industry, Jack in the Box could provide mid-double-digit total returns.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles, motorhomes and travel trailers. The company is valued at $5.9 billion and produced revenue of $11.1 billion over the last year.

The company did endure some headwinds from Covid-19 as consumers held back discretionary funds during portions of the pandemic, but Thor still managed to raise its dividend 2.5% for the Nov. 6, 2020 payment date. Thor has now raised its dividend for the last decade. The dividend has a compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) of nearly 15% over this period of time. Much of this growth occurred as the CAGR has slowed to just under 6% since 2016. If the company keeps to its usual pattern, then shareholders should see their next dividend increase for the November payment.

The annualized dividend of $1.64 gives the stock a 1.6% dividend yield. Thor has rarely been a high yielder, but the current yield is below its long-term average yield of 1.8%.

Thor’s dividend also appears to be well supported. The company is projected to earn $10.44 this year. This implies a payout ratio of just 16%, which is meaningfully below the average payout ratio of 25% since 2011.

Thor receives a 9 out of 10 on valuation.

As you might imagine, a ranking this high means that Thor scores well in many different areas. The trailing price-earnings ratio of 10.8 bests 82% of the 804 companies in the vehicle and parts industry. This is also near the lowest trailing earnings multiple that Thor has seen since the start of the 10-year time period.

The forward price-earnings ratio compares a little less favorably to the peer group, but still comes in at better than 73% of the competition. Excluding non-recurring income, Thor’s price-earnings ratio compares extremely well both to the industry and to the company’s own historical range.

Days sales outstanding in the near top of the industry as the 19.8 days taken to receive payment for a sale is ahead of 89% of peers. It is also one of the lowest numbers that Thor has produced over the long term. The price-to-earnings growth of 1.5 is better than 61% of peers and just about in the middle of Thor’s 10-year range.

Some of the weak points for the company are the same that were discussed with Jack in the Box. Thor has a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s ratio falls almost exactly in the middle of the pack of the peer group, but is at the low end of the 10-year range. The quick ratio of 0.7 is also weak, as it is lower than three-fourths of competitors. This figure is at the absolute bottom of Thor’s long-term range as well.

Thor appears to trade just above its intrinsic value.

Thor has a GF Value of$102.91. With the stock trading at $106.08, shares have a price-to-GF Value of 1.03. Shareholders would see a 3% decrease in the stock price if Thor were to return to its GF Value. The stock is rated as fairly valued.

Thor’s stock has declined almost 4% over the last year. While this might be an unsatisfactory return for those who have held the name for this period of time, the stock performance has also left Thor with a reasonable valuation and price-to-GF Value. As you can see from the chart, Thor hasn’t traded with this low of a price-to-GF Value in some time. Thor also receives nearly a perfect score from GuruFocus on valuation rank. The stock may not offer much in the way of income, but long-term dividend growth has been solid and the payout ratio is very low. Thor might be an interesting option for those looking for a reasonably priced security that has not participated in the market’s rally.