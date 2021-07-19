Sumitomo Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.32 per share and the market cap of $16.6 billion, Sumitomo stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Sumitomo is shown in the chart below.

Because Sumitomo is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Sumitomo has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. The overall financial strength of Sumitomo is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sumitomo is poor. This is the debt and cash of Sumitomo over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Sumitomo has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $43.6 billion and loss of $1.153 a share. Its operating margin is 1.09%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. Overall, the profitability of Sumitomo is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sumitomo over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Sumitomo’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Conglomerates industry. Sumitomo’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -42.5%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Conglomerates industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Sumitomo’s return on invested capital is 1.19, and its cost of capital is 2.75. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sumitomo is shown below:

In conclusion, Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMY, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. To learn more about Sumitomo stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

