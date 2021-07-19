Interactive Brokers Introduces Low, Simple Stock Pricing in Europe to Attract Individual Investors

Interactive+Brokers+Group (Nasdaq:IBKR), a global brokerage firm, announces a new simple flat fee structure for stock trading in Europe, effective today.

Interactive Brokers has long been recognized as the broker of choice for sophisticated investors, active traders, and institutions. Low fees, leading technologies, and expansive product scope are just a few of the features guiding their choice of IBKR.

IBKR is focusing on building its European customer base by introducing a new simplified pricing structure for stocks that is tailored to individual investor priorities. The first markets to benefit from this new fee model are the exchanges of Western Europe. We will release a similarly competitive pricing structure for Central European and Nordic markets soon.

%3Cb%3EStandard+pricing%3C%2Fb%3E will be a flat 3 EUR/GBP for trades up to 6,000 EUR/GBP in value.

Larger trades will be commissioned at just 0.05% of trade value.

The new commission rates are available with IB SmartRouting℠, which optimizes the execution quality for clients by accessing the many exchanges and trading venues across the continent.

IBKR prioritizes both institutional and individual investors. This new fixed pricing structure is offered alongside our current tiered pricing and we invite our customers to review both options to choose the one that best fits their investing objectives.

Other Features Available to Interactive Brokers Clients

Clients from over 200 countries and territories use Interactive Brokers to invest globally in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds from a single integrated account with no added spreads, ticket charges, platform fees, or account minimums.

Global trading on 135 market centers including all US markets

Account funding and trading in 23 currencies

Low rates for financing stock purchases (“margin rates”) from EUR 0.5% to EUR 1.5%, for US markets, USD 0.75% to USD 1.6%. Other currency margin loans available at comparably low rates

Earn extra income by lending fully paid shares of stock

Powerful trading platforms for mobile, web, and desktop

Specialized tools to support for all investor types and strategies.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210718005014/en/