Interactive Brokers Introduces Low, Simple Stock Pricing in Europe to Attract Individual Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Interactive Brokers Introduces Low, Simple Stock Pricing in Europe to Attract Individual Investors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Interactive+Brokers+Group (Nasdaq:IBKR), a global brokerage firm, announces a new simple flat fee structure for stock trading in Europe, effective today.

Interactive Brokers has long been recognized as the broker of choice for sophisticated investors, active traders, and institutions. Low fees, leading technologies, and expansive product scope are just a few of the features guiding their choice of IBKR.

IBKR is focusing on building its European customer base by introducing a new simplified pricing structure for stocks that is tailored to individual investor priorities. The first markets to benefit from this new fee model are the exchanges of Western Europe. We will release a similarly competitive pricing structure for Central European and Nordic markets soon.

%3Cb%3EStandard+pricing%3C%2Fb%3E will be a flat 3 EUR/GBP for trades up to 6,000 EUR/GBP in value.

Larger trades will be commissioned at just 0.05% of trade value.

The new commission rates are available with IB SmartRouting℠, which optimizes the execution quality for clients by accessing the many exchanges and trading venues across the continent.

IBKR prioritizes both institutional and individual investors. This new fixed pricing structure is offered alongside our current tiered pricing and we invite our customers to review both options to choose the one that best fits their investing objectives.

Other Features Available to Interactive Brokers Clients

Clients from over 200 countries and territories use Interactive Brokers to invest globally in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds from a single integrated account with no added spreads, ticket charges, platform fees, or account minimums.

  • Global trading on 135 market centers including all US markets
  • Account funding and trading in 23 currencies
  • Low rates for financing stock purchases (“margin rates”) from EUR 0.5% to EUR 1.5%, for US markets, USD 0.75% to USD 1.6%. Other currency margin loans available at comparably low rates
  • Earn extra income by lending fully paid shares of stock
  • Powerful trading platforms for mobile, web, and desktop
  • Specialized tools to support for all investor types and strategies.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210718005014r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210718005014/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment