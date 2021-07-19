Good Gaming Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Regarding Its OTCQB Up-Listing

Kennett Square, PA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") today announced a correction to its press release issued on July 7, 2021, regarding its up-listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market.

In the course of its OTCQB application process, the Company received an electronic correspondence from OTC Markets, which it misconstrued. As a consequence, the company inadvertently believed it had satisfied all relevant requirements to accomplish the up-listing. In fact, the company was granted OTCIQ Access by OTC Markets after completing the necessary verifications.

Although the company has filed its OTCQB application with OTC Markets and believes it is in the final period of review, it has not yet been up-listed to the OTCQB® Venture Market. The company is hopeful that the up-listing will occur in the following weeks and will issue an updated press release at such time.

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT DeFi crypto game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

Safe Harbor

