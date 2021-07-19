Logo
Epson Announces Integration of In-Line Solutions to the SurePress L-6534VW UV Digital Label Press

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

New In-Line Finisher, Jumbo Roll Unwinder and Inspection System Options Allow Label Converters to Create a Digital Production Solution to Best Fits Needs

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 19, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced new in-line solutions for the SurePress® L-6534VW UV inkjet digital label press, including the integration of a finisher, external unwinder and inspection systems from partner companies. The added features bring system flexibility to label converters, allowing businesses to make a complete digital production solution ideally suited to their operation.

Epson_SurePress_L_6534VW_In_Line_Solutions.jpg

"Epson continues to support our high-volume label converter customers with the SurePress L-6534VW as a core label press for end-to-end digital printing," said Victor Gomez, director, Industrial Labels, Epson America, Inc. "We developed this in-line solution together with Grafisk Maskinfabrik (GM), a valued partner to SurePress for over a decade, in order to help maximize our customers' productivity and labor savings going from a blank media roll, all the way to the finished label with as little manual intervention as possible."

New in-line solutions available for the SurePress L-6534VW include:

  • In-Line Finisher – Available direct from manufacturer GM, the DC330MINI finisher may be run in an in-line configuration to save time unloading and reloading the printed roll. The finisher may also be run off-line, as the job requires. In addition, GM has a full line of customizable finishing options that include flexo stations, hot foil stamping, screen printing, and laser die cutting.
  • External Unwinder – Also available from GM, the LUW500 jumbo roll unwinder minimizes operator intervention, saving time from media roll changeovers.
  • Inspection System – Available from AVT and BST, in-line inspection options provide quality control and assurance and frees the operator to do other work, such as setup the next print job.

The SurePress L-6534VW high-speed digital label press prints pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold labels and flexible packaging with outstanding durability at speeds up to 164 feet per minute (fpm). Engineered for reliability and ease of use, SurePress comes standard with all the functions required for label production, including in-line digital varnish, a corona treater, white ink, and an additional UV curing unit. The print heads, inks, LED pinning and curing lamp units, media feeding, and control system are all developed, serviced and manufactured by Epson.

Availability
The SurePress L-6534VW in-line integration solutions will be available in Summer 2021. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/surepress. For inquiries in North America, or to set up a remote live demo, contact:

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and SurePress are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

Epson_America_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA46901&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-announces-integration-of-in-line-solutions-to-the-surepress-l-6534vw-uv-digital-label-press-301336134.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA46901&Transmission_Id=202107190315PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA46901&DateId=20210719
