Grapefruit Clarifies Potential Ramifications of Senate Majority Leader Schumer's Push to Federally Legalize Cannabis

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc., (“GPFT,” “Grapefruit” or the “Company”) ( GPFT), a California based cannabis company, today sets forth its position on the potential enactment of The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (the “ACT”), a discussion draft of which was publicly released by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on July 14, 2021. The ACT, as presented in the discussion draft, will effectively legalize cannabis use at the federal level by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances. It would also empower states to implement their own adult (21 and over) recreational cannabis laws as has already been done in 18 states including California, where Grapefruit is based and currently operating, as well as the District of Columbia, the northern Marianas Islands and Guam. In addition, 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands have advanced laws which have legalized medically prescribed cannabis for use in their jurisdictions. According to the official summary of the discussion draft of the ACT, more than 90% of Americans believe cannabis should be legal for adult and/or medical use.

With respect to the release of the discussion draft of the ACT, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit co-founder and CEO, stated, “Grapefruit enthusiastically supports the efforts of senators Schumer, Wyden and Booker to jumpstart the long-awaited removal of cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances. Passage of the ACT will accelerate our ability to offer Grapefruit’s patented, disruptive Hourglass™ time-release THC+cannabinoid delivery cream to all Americans whose states or territories of residence have legalized cannabis at the state or territorial level, thereby affording them the ability to enjoy the benefits of the Hourglass full-spectrum entourage experience. Once the ACT, as described in the discussion draft becomes law, Grapefruit customers throughout the country will be able to purchase either non-THC hemp derived Hourglass™ time-release CBD delivery cream or THC+cannabinoid Hourglass™ time release full-spectrum delivery or any combination thereof as they desire. Furthermore, these superior, breakthrough Grapefruit Hourglass™ products are only available from Grapefruit or its authorized intermediaries. We believe passage of the ACT, as presented in the discussion draft, will be profoundly beneficial to Grapefruit and its shareholders, as well as to the American public.”

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit the Company’s website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement



Grapefruit cautions that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit’s business, including, without limitation: the Company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the Company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

