Application accepted to join the OTCQX Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Application accepted to join the OTCQX Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 19, 2021

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading, patented cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird®, is pleased to announce that a recently submitted form 211, with a view to begin cross-trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), has cleared with the regulator Finra. Blackbird has submitted the application to the OTC Markets Group for the Company's Ordinary shares to begin cross-trading, under the ticker BBRD, on Wednesday 28 July 2021, which will make Blackbird shares more widely available to North American investors.

Blackbird.jpg

Trading on the US OTC market will have no impact on the trading of Blackbird's existing ordinary shares on AIM and no new ordinary shares will be issued as part of the cross-trade. Blackbird will continue to rely on the announcements and disclosures it makes to the London Stock Exchange and will have no Sarbanes-Oxley or SEC reporting requirements.

The OTCQX was created in 2010 and is recognised as an "Established Public Market" by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The OTCQX is a leading market for US and international companies in the entrepreneurial and development stage. As a verified market with efficient access to US investors, OTCQX helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

The Company believes that having its Ordinary Shares traded on the OTCQX will provide enhanced investor benefits, including easier trading access for investors located in the US, and greater liquidity due to a broader geographic pool of potential investors. A market maker will be appointed in the US to support the trading on the OTCQX.

Ian McDonough, Chief Executive of Blackbird, said: "We are thrilled to have had our application to the OTCQX accepted. This cross-trading facility provides a fantastic opportunity to open up investment in Blackbird to the North American investor community. We are growing most quickly in the US and many of our recent major contract wins such as Univision, Cheddar News, the NHL and A+E Networks are household names in the US but less well known in the UK. We have a fantastic and exciting story to tell and welcome the chance to share it on the US stage as well as the UK one."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

Websites
www.blackbird.video

Social media

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud
www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud
www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

favicon.png?sn=IO47192&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/application-accepted-to-join-the-otcqx-market-301336273.html

SOURCE Blackbird plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO47192&Transmission_Id=202107190523PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO47192&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment