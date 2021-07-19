Logo
LexinFintech Wins Global Finance Award for Outstanding Financial Innovator

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for new generation consumers in China, has been named as the only Chinese winner in the Global Finance Magazine's 2021 Innovators Awards. The Company won for Outstanding Financial Innovators-Fintechs – in the Asia Pacific region, for its technological innovations in the financial services industry.

Lexin deployed innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data throughout every step of its transaction processes, including customer acquisition, risk management, fund matching, and operations, to enhance operational efficiency.

For risk management, Lexin established AI capabilities in forecasting users' life cycle delinquencies to reduce risks and to improve efficiency in loan issuance, transaction processing, and anti-fraud, etc. Its automatic attribution feature significantly enhances the efficiency of risk management by diagnosing the causes of risks in real-time, sparing analysts the time and effort for data collation.

Lexin's asset quality continues to improve thanks to its technological innovations. Lexin's 90 day+ delinquency rate was at 1.84% as of March 31, 2021, and the first payment default rate (30 day+) has been below 1% for 8 months as of March 31, 2021, effectively resolving the pandemic-related risks while maintaining a high level of performance. To date as of the end of the second quarter, Lexin's coincident 1+ days past due is at 4.92%, as compared to last year's 8.08% for the same period, representing a 40% decrease. Its latest recovery rates for bad debts has reached an all-time high, improving by 30% as compared to the same period last year.

Aside from its own risk management purpose, Lexin is also leveraging its over seven years of solid internet product experience, operating capabilities, and financial technologies to help financial institutions tackle challenges such as traffic acquisition, developing new operating models, and improving efficiency in risk management. Lexin's risk profiling and strategy optimizing services can effectively identify the quality portion of denied loan applicants and help financial institutions improve loan-issuance rates by 20-30 percent while maintaining stable asset quality.

The Innovators Awards are intended to shine a spotlight on organizations that regularly identify new paths and design new tools in finance, and all selections were made by the editorial board of Global Finance with the input of reporters who are experts on the functions being served by these innovators, according to Global Finance.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a leading online consumption and finance platform for new generation consumers and users in China. The Company provides a comprehensive range of consumption, financial and business services including financial technology services, "buy now pay later" ("BNPL") services, and membership benefits through its ecommerce platform Fenqile, BNPL product Maiya, and membership platform Le Card. The Company works with financial institutions and brands both online and offline to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. Lexin utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout the Company's services and operations, which include risk management, loan facilitation, and the near-instantaneous matching of users' funding requests with offers from the Company's many funding partners, and other consumption and financial services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com
To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN47198&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexinfintech-wins-global-finance-award-for-outstanding-financial-innovator-301336275.html

SOURCE LexinFintech

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN47198&Transmission_Id=202107190527PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN47198&DateId=20210719
